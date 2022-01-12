Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Up 0.7%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.50. 58,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 26,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLTOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

