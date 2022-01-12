Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

