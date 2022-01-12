Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HOLX opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

