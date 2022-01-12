Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.78. 4,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

