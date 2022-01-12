Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NYSE HPP opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -441.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.