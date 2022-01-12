Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -441.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

