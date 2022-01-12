Humanscape 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.71 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $231.36 million and $24.71 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

