Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

