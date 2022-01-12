Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $6.38 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $174,948.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

