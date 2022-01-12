ICHI Price Up 44.8% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. ICHI has a total market cap of $30.40 million and $2.28 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00016965 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,645 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

