IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $132,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDXX stock opened at $558.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

