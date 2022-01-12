iExec RLC Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006627 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $232.14 million and $14.34 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

