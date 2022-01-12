Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $218,961.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

