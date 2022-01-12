Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells 14,309 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. 587,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,222. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

