Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.74 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

