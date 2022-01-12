Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0533 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $667.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,242,913 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

