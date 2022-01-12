Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,067,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,306,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

