Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.46. 172,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

