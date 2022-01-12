Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 20,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

