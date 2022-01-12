Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.