Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prologis, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

PLD opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

