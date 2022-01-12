JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 378,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 61.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 307,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.