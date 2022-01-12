JMP Securities Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $32.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
NYSE PLYM opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
