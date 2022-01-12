JMP Securities Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $32.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

