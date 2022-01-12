JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463.25 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.24). 268,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 319,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($6.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 448.35. The company has a market cap of £726.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Gay Collins bought 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £561.44 ($762.10). Also, insider James Macpherson bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,286 ($27,536.31). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,344.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

