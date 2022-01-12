Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $109,897. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,148. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

