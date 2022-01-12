Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.98. 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

