Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Up 13.9%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s share price shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.88. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.