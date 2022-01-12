Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €29.10 ($33.07) and last traded at €29.40 ($33.41). Approximately 19,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.95 ($35.17).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.57 million and a PE ratio of -43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

