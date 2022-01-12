K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.30. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The firm had revenue of $879.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.20 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

