Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Veritas Investment Research raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 42.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.85 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

