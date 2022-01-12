LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €117.70 ($133.75) and last traded at €117.30 ($133.30). 151,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €116.50 ($132.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.89 ($163.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.76.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

