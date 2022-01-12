Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $99,727.49 and approximately $299.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.65 or 0.99829570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.00798535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

