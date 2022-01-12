Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.57% of Littelfuse worth $105,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.