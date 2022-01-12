LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $803,390.45 and $2,489.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00386872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008484 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.64 or 0.01273480 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.