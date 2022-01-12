Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 202,492 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $127,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

