Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.30% of Copart worth $99,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $325,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3,192.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 75.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

