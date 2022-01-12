Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,899 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.43% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $140,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

NTLA stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

