Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 182,105 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.76% of AerCap worth $132,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of AER stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.