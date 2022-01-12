Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 851,098 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Allison Transmission worth $98,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

