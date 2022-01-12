Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $107.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.01% of Eagle Materials worth $107,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

EXP stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

