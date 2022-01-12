Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $96.01 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Diodes worth $96,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

