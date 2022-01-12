Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $98.16 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 352,831 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.05% of Lear worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lear by 116,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lear by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

