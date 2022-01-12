Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $99,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

