Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,947 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Sonos worth $117,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Sonos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $22,060,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

