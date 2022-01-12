Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 393,682 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $123,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $239.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.