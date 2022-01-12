Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 403,825 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.77% of EMCOR Group worth $108,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:EME opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

