Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,607 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.87% of LGI Homes worth $98,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.