Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 108,390 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of NRG Energy worth $95,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

