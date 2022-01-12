Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,972 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Chart Industries worth $135,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

