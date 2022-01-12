Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,420 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of InMode worth $107,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in InMode by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.