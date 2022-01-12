Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 27,301 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Norfolk Southern worth $130,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

NYSE:NSC opened at $288.94 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

